Martin Zubimendi. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder could be an alternative option.

With the frustration of missing out on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi another transfer blow for Liverpool fans, there’s one midfielder who they should be campaigning for to sign.

After the player rejected a potential £51m move from Spain, Liverpool experienced a similar feeling. Over the past few years we’ve seen multiple midfielders opt for another destination which has been hugely disappointing for the club and the fans. Whereas deals for the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai went through without a hitch, nobody needs reminding of the ones who got away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this case, it simply wasn’t meant to be as Zubimendi chose to remain a star in his own side. And while the club may persevere without that ball-playing number six that Arne Slot so desires, we can’t discount a late move in the market with a few weeks to go. One player who would be perfect for the role who was linked last season was Exequiel Palacios of Bayer Leverkusen.

Not only is he a World Cup, two-time Copa America, Bundesliga, German Cup and Copa Libertadores winner, he is a technically strong and age appropriate option. He managed six goals and five assists last season for Alonso’s side, starting 21 times in the league. Last summer saw the Athletic report such a potential deal, with Manchester United also in the running - and he should be at least revisited.

Loading....

His numbers from last season far dwarf both Wataru Endo and Zubimendi across the board. For example, with Slot wanting someone technically proficient on the ball, he ranks in the elite percentiles (>97th) for progressive passes, forward pass (%) forward passes and even duel (%). He is far and beyond the most well-rounded of them all and also pitches in with more goals and assists than both combined.

Yet, his deal expires in 2028 and Leverkusen have just won the double, going unbeaten in the league. To tempt a player away from that project under Alonso would take some doing, especially with Champions League on the horizon as well. It is likely that another good campaign in the limelight on the biggest stage could convince many to make a move for him because, as mentioned, he’s a top performer already.