By now, it’s common knowledge that Liverpool are in pole position to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. The Reds have been front-runners for a while now but it all seems to be finally coming together following the latest update.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Jurgen Klopp and his team are planning to finalise a deal for the 24-year-old next week, which will be a statement signing that will surely set the tone for the rest of Liverpool’s transfer window. The Reds boss is eager to pack out his midfield after struggling in that area during the 2022/23 season.

Mason Mount. Picture: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

They have already bid farewell to James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keïta and the future of Fabio Carvalho at Anfield also remains uncertain. This has left a lot of room for Klopp to bring in exciting new playmakers who will help Liverpool challenge at the top again.

Romano has also said that Mac Allister is expected to cost Liverpool ‘way less’ than the initial £65-70 million quoted price tag. This will be a very welcome update for the Merseyside outfit as it will leave funds left over to pursue more midfield targets and potentially new defensive options as well.

If, or even when, the deal for Mac Allister comes to fruition, Liverpool will be able to breathe a sigh of relief knowing they have snubbed Manchester United of one of their summer targets. As it stands, Erik ten Hag is set to beat Klopp to signing Mason Mount from Chelsea, who was another priority of the Reds.