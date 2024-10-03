Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool celebrates. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool have won both of their opening games so far and are being backed to go all the way.

Liverpool are joint-top of the new UEFA Champions League table after beating both AC Milan and Bologna in their opening two games - and now they are being tipped for a winning campaign.

Arne Slot has enjoyed a faultless start in Europe and will be eyeing up the top eight spots to ensure his side can go straight into the knockouts and enjoy a small respite from a hectic schedule. With such a deep history in the competition, the Reds are always a live threat in Europe’s premier tournament.

There are plenty of strong sides to consider this year, however. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan, Arsenal and Manchester City are all incredibly difficult propositions but, according to CSDB.gg, it will be Liverpool who go all the way as their supercomputer has tipped them for victory. Here’s how it will all unfold.

Supercomputer Group Stages

As mentioned, the top eight will avoid an extra knockout round and the computer has predicted (in order from 1st to 8th) to be: Man City, Bayern, Dortmund, Arsenal, Atalanta, Juventus, Real Madrid and Leverkusen.

Liverpool will supposedly finish 12th with the list from 9th-24th reading, in order: Aston Villa, Brest, Inter, Liverpool, Monaco, Sporting, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, PSG, Stuttgart, Benfica, Sparta Prague, Barcelona, Feyenoord, Girona and Lille.

Not making the cut are and finishing 25th-36th are: RB Leipzig, Bologna, Shakhtar, Celtic, Brugge, PSV, Sturm Graz, Dinamo Zagreb, Salzburg, Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava and Crvena Zvezda.

Liverpool’s Knockout Run

Knockout Phase : PSG

1st Leg: Liverpool 1-0 PSG

2nd Leg: PSG 1-1 Liverpool

R16: Juventus

1st Leg: Juventus 0-2 Liverpool

2nd Leg: Liverpool 2-2 Juventus

QF: Arsenal

1st Leg: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

2nd Leg: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

Liverpool win on penalties

SF: Manchester City

1st Leg: Man City 1-0 Liverpool

2nd Leg: Liverpool 2-0 Man City

F: Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen