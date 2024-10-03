Will Liverpool win the Champions League? Data experts predict stunning campaign for Arne Slot's side
Liverpool are joint-top of the new UEFA Champions League table after beating both AC Milan and Bologna in their opening two games - and now they are being tipped for a winning campaign.
Arne Slot has enjoyed a faultless start in Europe and will be eyeing up the top eight spots to ensure his side can go straight into the knockouts and enjoy a small respite from a hectic schedule. With such a deep history in the competition, the Reds are always a live threat in Europe’s premier tournament.
There are plenty of strong sides to consider this year, however. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan, Arsenal and Manchester City are all incredibly difficult propositions but, according to CSDB.gg, it will be Liverpool who go all the way as their supercomputer has tipped them for victory. Here’s how it will all unfold.
Supercomputer Group Stages
As mentioned, the top eight will avoid an extra knockout round and the computer has predicted (in order from 1st to 8th) to be: Man City, Bayern, Dortmund, Arsenal, Atalanta, Juventus, Real Madrid and Leverkusen.
Liverpool will supposedly finish 12th with the list from 9th-24th reading, in order: Aston Villa, Brest, Inter, Liverpool, Monaco, Sporting, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, PSG, Stuttgart, Benfica, Sparta Prague, Barcelona, Feyenoord, Girona and Lille.
Not making the cut are and finishing 25th-36th are: RB Leipzig, Bologna, Shakhtar, Celtic, Brugge, PSV, Sturm Graz, Dinamo Zagreb, Salzburg, Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava and Crvena Zvezda.
Liverpool’s Knockout Run
Knockout Phase: PSG
1st Leg: Liverpool 1-0 PSG
2nd Leg: PSG 1-1 Liverpool
R16: Juventus
1st Leg: Juventus 0-2 Liverpool
2nd Leg: Liverpool 2-2 Juventus
QF: Arsenal
1st Leg: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
2nd Leg: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal
Liverpool win on penalties
SF: Manchester City
1st Leg: Man City 1-0 Liverpool
2nd Leg: Liverpool 2-0 Man City
F: Bayer Leverkusen
Liverpool 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
