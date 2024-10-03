Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool FC news: The Reds recorded a two-goal victory over the Serie A side last night.

Mohamed Salah chalked up more records in Liverpool colours last night after netting in the win over Bologna.

Arne Slot’s side made it eight wins in nine games as they won 2-0 at Anfield, courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Salah. Now two from two in Europe, they are joint-top of the new UEFA Champions League format.

Salah continued his consistent output with a brilliant strike, making it six goals and five assists in just nine games. Slot was also impressed by his strike last night, as he was caught in a jovial exchange with a reporter when asked about Salah. “Have you come to love Mo Salah?” Marcotti says Slot was asked by one reporter. “I always loved him… well, no… I always appreciated him… but I love my wife,” the Liverpool head coach jokingly responded.

In terms of the records, his strike ensured that he officially became the highest scoring African in Champions League history. Moving onto 45 goals, which takes him ahead of Didier Drogba (44).

He’s also become the first player to score in five consecutive European cup matches for Liverpool. Bologna are the 25th different opponent Salah has scored against in Europe for Liverpool - and he picks up where he left off in the 2022/23 campaign, netting against AFC Ajax, Rangers, Napoli and Real Madrid.

Plus, he matched and broke a John Barnes record from the 1989/90 season for being the fastest to match his five goals and five assists in just nine games. Barnes was a sensationally talented player who was also capable of similar form. He went onto net 28 goals and provide 13 assists that season and Salah could well be on course for another fruitful campaign.

With every goal that comes his way, his contract situation only becomes more pressing. No one can replace the consistency and quality that he has brought to the club and finding a replacement after this year, if he leaves, would prove to be hugely difficult.