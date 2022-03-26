One of the most talked-about situations at Liverpool at the moment is whether Mohamed Salah’s future lies at Anfield.
It’s well documented that Salah is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and negotiations remain at an impasse.
The Reds are keen to tie down the Egyptian and it’ll be no surprise that potential suitors are monitoring his situation.
Salah has persistently performed for Liverpool since his 2017 move from Italian side AS Roma.
The 29-year-old has netted 153 times and assisted 57 goals in 239 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, winning a list of individual and team awards.
Watch the video above to see the Shankly Gates podcast team discuss whether Mohamed Salah sign a new contract or if Liverpool have to cash in this summer.