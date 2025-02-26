Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with Ajax star Jarrel Hato.

Liverpool ‘will sign’ a cente-back in the summer transfer window, reports suggest.

Arne Slot has confirmed that the Reds’ recruitment plans are afoot and every position is being looked at. In his maiden summer as head coach, Slot only signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus for £10 million to add squad depth. The Anfield boss and sporting director Richard Hughes have been earmarking potential fresh faces.

What’s been said

Slot said via the Guardian: “We are looking at every single position and we are looking at the team, and I think we’ve said this many times, last summer, we didn’t do a lot because we, Richard, me and all the other people involved, just wanted to know how these players were working with me.

“Now we have a very good idea about that. I’m not going to tell you which positions we prefer, but it is clear that we’ve assessed the squad, we’ve assessed what we think where we can improve, and that’s where we try to go for in the summer.”

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, central defence is an area Liverpool will look to bolster. Captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have been imperious in the Reds’ Premier League title assault - but, as things stand, both of their respective futures are uncertain. Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of this term while Konate’s deal expires in June 2026. Despite discussions ongoing, neither Van Dijk nor Konate have put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Meanwhile, Jarell Quansah has had limited chances while Joe Gomez is back on the treatment table after having hamstring surgery. Gomez was heavily linked with leaving Anfield to join Newcastle United last summer as a potential makeweight for Anthony Gordon moving in the opposite direction.

Hot on Hato

Romano suggests that AFC Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen is under consideration. But Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato is also a name that Liverpool are said to be tracking. Despite being 18, he is a regular for the Dutch giants and has been capped five times for the Netherlands senior side. He is capable of operating as a centre-half and in a left-back role.

It is claimed that Liverpool are set to send scouts to watch Hato a further ‘two or three times’ before making a decision. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Liverpool are looking at an important centre-back and will sign an important centre-back. Liverpool love to invest in a young player and not only Huijsen but Hato is being monitored by Liverpool

“I'm told Liverpool are planning, with their scouting department, two or three missions in the Netherlands to follow Hato closely and his progress and will assess what they want to do.

“They have been following this player for a long time. Top clubs always scout players and make a decision on who they want but Hato is on Liverpool's shortlist but there are several players following the player. Chelsea were looking him at some point between October and November in 2024. Let's see who is going to go to Ajax and try to reach an agreement for one of their best players.”