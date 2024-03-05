As we approach the final months of the 2023/24 season, fuel is constantly being added to the fire that is the Xabi Alonso rumour mill. By now, the world is aware of his links back to Merseyside as Liverpool search for a suitable candidate to replace the departing Jurgen Klopp.

The former Red is high on the club's radar but they aren't the only interested party. It is also common knowledge by now that Bayern Munich are very keen on bringing the 42-year-old in as Thomas Tuchel's successor, who has been sacked by the Bavarians but will remain in his role until the end of the term.

Alonso is currently soaring with Bayern's rivals Bayer Leverkusen and they are well on their way to securing their first ever Bundesliga title. As their undefeated season continues, the Black and Reds are now ten points clear at the top of the table and their manager has a big decision to make as he faces serious interest from two of his former clubs.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports Germany reported that Bayern Munich had 'opened discussions' with Alonso, who 'will cost between £12.8m-£21.3m (€15m-€25m)'. This of course suggested a blow to Liverpool's pursuit of the ex-midfielder, however, a contrasting update has since emerged.

According to Sport Bild, people at Bayer Leverkusen are 'very irritated by the reporting' and the club has said: "There is neither a transfer fee nor an exit clause. Nothing is known about any discussions between Alonso and Bayern."

The Bavarian side are reportedly 'still waiting' for a response Alonso to indicate whether he is 'available for concrete negotiations', as this has not happened yet.

The initial talks of there being a release clause in Alonso's contract has also been disputed by the German outlet. Instead, there is a 'gentlemanly agreement' between the manager and Leverkusen that the club will not stand in his way 'if he wishes to move to a top club such as his former clubs Bayern, Liverpool and Real Madrid'.