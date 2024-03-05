Liverpool are reportedly a potential destination for Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, according to a German newspaper.

The 29-year-old's current deal expires in 2025 and with the German international's future being somewhat unsettled due to the club's poor form this season. Given there's set to be a managerial switch in the summer and they are unlikely to win the Bundesliga title, he may want a new challenge away from a club with an uncertain future.

According to the German newspaper Lindauer Fritung, Liverpool is an ‘obvious’ potential destination for Kimmich this summer, as the midfielder isn’t ’fully’ appreciated at Bayern right now and with his contract ending in 2025 he could now consider a switch to the English side.

The Reds spent north of £150m last summer bringing in four central midfielders and the emergence of young talents such as Bobby Clark and James McConnell, as well as Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott's progressions, leave little room for additions.

LiverpoolWorld verdict

Kimmich has been regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe across his career; his ability to be world-class in both midfield and right-back is a testament to his footballing ability and IQ and after eight Bundesliga titles in a row, it may be time for a new challenge.

He ranks among the very best in Europe for creating from deep as his pass attempts, progressive passes and shot-creating actions are all within the elite bracket for midfielders and there's no doubt he could cut it at the top level for one of the Premier League's best. For Liverpool, he would bring an elevated quality in midfield and would also provide an alternate for Trent Alexander-Arnold, in theory.

