Xabi Alonso to Liverpool: Fabrizio Romano gives two word update

The topic of who will eventually replace Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool often rears its head. The German boss penned a new contract with the club last year, seeing him through until 2026, providing the Reds wish to keep him for that long.

But of course, all things must come to an end at some point, and Liverpool will eventually need to assess their options to replace the iconic manager. When Steven Gerrard first dipped his toe into the world of coaching, fans were wondering if he would eventually take over at Anfield. But more recently, there's been another Liverpool legend in conversation to take the reins when Klopp eventually moves on.

Xabi Alonso's name has been linked with a Liverpool return ever since it was rumoured he had a 'get-out clause' in his contract that allows him to leave Bayer Leverkusen if any of his other former clubs make an approach. Reports in Germany claimed that if Liverpool, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich presented an offer to Alonso, he would be able to leave to pursue the move.

A new update has since surfaced, debunking that such a clause exists. However, Leverkusen have made it clear they would not stand in his way if he opted to leave the club for a new challenge.

Fabrizio Romano has also provided some extra context on Alonso's link to his former club. He has described the terms between the Spaniard and Leverkusen as a 'gentleman's agreement', rather than an official clause in his contract — but it still paints a promising picture for the future of Liverpool.

"There is nothing official for other clubs to trigger — I’m told it’s just a gentleman’s agreement between Alonso and the Leverkusen board. Alonso was on the list of some clubs this summer, but Leverkusen insisted he was staying, but that they would let him go to a top, top club in the future," the transfer expert wrote for his Daily Briefing.

"Alonso will be the one with the final decision, and he will make that decision in the summer, but there is no normal release clause, so it’s about convincing Alonso, rather than paying a formal release clause to Leverkusen."