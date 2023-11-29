The Liverpool midfielder has hit the ground running since signing in the summer.

The Liverpool midfielder has hit the ground running.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has claimed summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai has left many surprised about how good he is following his early season form.

The transition from RB Leipzig to Liverpool has been seamless so far for the Hungarian, who has played the third most minutes in the Premier League this season behind Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah and has established himself as a key figure in midfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Szoboszlai, 22, has started every game in the league and has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Jurgen Klopp. He's also managed two goals and two assists in 18 games which is a lower output than he is typically used to but he has been playing in a deeper role for the Reds.

Molby, who played for Liverpool between 1984 and 1996, waxed lyrical about Szoboszlai when speaking to the ECHO, claiming he is a player who has surprised many with how good he has been. He also went on to call him a 'special player' following his brilliant start.

"I knew he was a good player but it was just a question of how good and how quick [he could adapt]," Molby told the ECHO. "We've seen a lot of players come in from the German Bundesliga and struggle to settle.

"Some have had to make the journey back because they haven't quite made it so it was just a case of seeing how good he could be in the Premier League. I knew playing for Hungary and in the Bundesliga he'd been superb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Obviously from day one he has hit the ground running because, I think it's fair to say, he appears to be one of those special talents. He is capable of taking all the steps up in his stride and proving what he can do.