After their nervy 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Liverpool's next hurdle in their Premier League title race will see them take on Manchester City in a potential all-or-nothing clash. This blockbuster fixture will have more than just the respective fans' eyes on it and it could well shape the entire narrative of this season's battle for the trophy.

There is barely any breathing room at the top of the Premier League table right now. After both Liverpool and City banked their 19th win of the campaign, focus shifts to Arsenal who are up against Sheffield United this evening. If the Gunners secure a victory at Bramall Lane, just two points will separate the top three teams, leaving absolutely no room for mistakes from anyone.

The bottom line for Liverpool is, if they win every match between now and the end of the season, they will be crowned Premier League champions once again. Of course, it's not as simple as that and England's top flight is bound to deliver more than a few twists and turns before the trophy is handed over.

Man City avoided a Manchester Derby upset against their red rivals on Sunday, cancelling out Marcus Rashford's early opener with three second-half goals. There was a lot of debate over whether United could upset their neighbours to give Liverpool a big advantage, but Gary Neville has stressed they simply cannot rely on the reigning champions to drop points elsewhere.

"I genuinely think that Liverpool and Arsenal have to think they are going to beat Manchester City. I think they have to think that way to create that monumental shift in belief that City have that they are going to win the league," he said following the Manchester Derby.

"I always think when we [United] lost titles whether it was Chelsea with [Carlo] Ancelotti or [Sylvain] Wiltord scoring at Old Trafford or [Mark] Overmars scoring at Old Trafford, the team that went on to win it came to Old Trafford and won. They didn't come to Old Trafford and get a point and played okay, they came and shocked us."

Jurgen Klopp will leave Anfield at the end of this season and after winning the Carabao Cup, the Reds are pushing to deliver as many trophies as possible in his final few months. As things stand, the Premier League advantage lies with Liverpool but only by one point. Their meeting with City could well decide who will win the title.

Arsenal are also due to meet with Guardiola's side at the end of March and if City lose to both sides in these fixtures, it could be game over.

"I think that is what Liverpool and Arsenal are going to have to do to take the belief away from this Pep Guardiola team, because they will be thinking that it is ominous at this moment in time. Liverpool have got momentum and energy — and the Klopp factor. Arsenal at this moment are the best performing team, defensively and they've now started to hit their stride in attack," Neville continued.