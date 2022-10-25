England crushed France 42-18 after Saints star Jack Welsby came off the bench with a key performance.

France head coach Laurent Frayssinous - who will join the staff of defending Super League champions St Helens next season as they set their sights on an unprecedented fifth Grand Final victory in succession - believes England can go on and lift the World Cup after watching them demolish his side 42-18 at Bolton on Saturday.

Frayssinous, who will act as Paul Wellens No.2 at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2023, said: “I am sure England will challenge Australia and New Zealand and will be able to beat them. They definitely can win the World Cup.”

But hard-to-please England head coach Shaun Wane wouldn’t look beyond the final group game against minnows Greece at Bramall Lane - the home of Sheffield United - on Saturday.

He admitted they could have done better against the French but wasn’t angry in any shape, or form.

“I was just frustrated because I thought in the first 20 minutes we were outstanding and in the second 20 we slightly went away from it but I don’t want to talk the French down.

“I thought they were good, they challenged us. We knew after the highs of last week, it wasn’t going to be plain sailing but overall I’m happy to win a Test match and score more than 40 points. Even so, I know how much we can improve.”

Wane also confirmed that St Helens second rower Joe Batchelor would be included in his final 17-man squad at Bramall Lane - less than an hour’s drive from the player’s home town of Wakefield - and no doubt his family will be well represented to cheer him on.