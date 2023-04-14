Register
Grand National 2023: 15 brilliant dresses, hats and outfits so far this year and in recent history

Here are some of the most iconic looks from The Grand National 2023 so far, and some of the best from years in recent history.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST

Horse racing action at Aintree is well underway for The Grand National 2023 weekend ahead of the big one-million-pound race on Saturday.

The nation will turn its attention to the Grand National tomorrow but racegoers have been enjoying days out at the iconic Aintree Racecourse on Thursday and Friday.

A trip to the races is always a chance to dress to the nines and post for photos to cherish forever.

Unbelievably, The Grand National doesn't have a dress code. Its website states: "There's no official dress code at The Grand National. We encourage you to come dressed to feel your best!

"Aintree is a spectacle of colour for all three days of the festival, with many using their trip as an opportunity to showcase their favourite raceday looks."

Here are some of the best snaps of racegoers embracing that 'spectacle of colour' so far in 2023 and across recent years.

Two racegoers arrive at Aintree on Friday.

1. April 14, 2023

Racegoers in their finery on the second day of this year’s festivities.

2. April 14, 2023

Bets are in on day two!

3. April 14, 2023

Sometimes those carefully-selected frocks are no match for the weather.

4. April 13, 2012

