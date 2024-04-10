Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 Randox Grand National meeting is now just hours away as racegoers descend on Merseryside for what is viewed as a true highlight of the horse racing calendar.

Getting underway on Thursday, some of the most famous names in sport will descend on the world famous Aintree racecourse for the three-day event as horses, jockeys and trainers look to write their names into the history books. The Grand National takes centre stage on Saturday afternoon as punters provide the bookmakers with one of their most lucrative days of the year - but who is the current favourite and who are the horses to watch in this year’s race?

Who won the 2023 Randox Grand National?

Last year’s winner was 8/1 favourite Corach Rambler, a Lucinda Russell-trained ride, as he produced a perfectly timed push to be first past the post. The likes of Vanillier and the much-fancied Noble Yeats were left trailing behind as jockey Derek Fox won the Grand National for the second time, six years after taking the honours on One for Arthur.

Winning jockey Fox told ITV Sport: “He (Corach Rambler) normally gets held up a wee bit but today he just jumped out and travelled everywhere so, I just let him bowl away. He’s electric to jump, the cleverest horse. He’s so intelligent. My only concern would be if he was in front for too long but that wasn’t the case. I was just doing the steering, to be honest.”

Russell compared Corach Rambler’s win to One For Arthur’s triumph six years earlier, saying: “Yes it is a bit different, Scu (Peter Scudamore) does a lot of work with this horse so it’s very important for us that its safe and he jumps well. He just loved the fences, he loved everything about it. It’s very personal this one. I’ll always remember One For Arthur but this is very special.”

Who is current favourite for the 2024 Randox Grand National?

Last year’s winner Corach Rambler is currently 5/1 favourite as this year’s Grand National approaches. The 10-year-old will head into the race on the back of a third placed finish in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and last year’s Grand National win remains Corach Rambler’s last triumph - but that has not stopped punters getting behind the possibility of a historic second consecutive win this year.

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2022

I Am Maximus is rated as second favourite at 7/1, with last year’s runner-up Vanillier at 9/1. Meetingofthewaters can be found at 8/1 and there are some eye-catching names further down the market with 2022 Grand National winner Noble Yeats at 20/1 and 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo, who will have Rachael Blackmore on board, is also priced at 20/1.

What are the latest odds for the 2024 Randox Grand National?