Paddy Pimblett sent a cheeky message to critics who said he’d miss the weight for Saturday’s UFC bout with Jordan Leavitt at the London O2.

The UFC weigh-ins are complete and Paddy Pimblett has made weight ahead of his much-anticipated fight with Jordan Leavitt.

The Baddy goes head-to-head with Jordan Leavitt inside the octagon on Saturday in his third UFC bout.

The Scouser made waves in and out of the cage during his last appearance, particularly in his post-fight press conference, where he ate a whole pizza.

He also joked during that press conference that he’d rather be “fat and happy” when he doesn’t have a fight to prepare for.

All of this, on top of the numerous interviews where Pimblett has expressed his love for good scran, led to rumours that he wouldn’t make weight.

A photoshopped image of Paddy at a baseball game in America went viral, which appeared to show him overweight.

Paddy Pimblett weigh in (Getty Images)

However, The Baddy weighed in at 156lbs on Friday morning ahead of the weekend’s fight which he predicts he’ll win within the opening round.

After stepping off the scales, the UFC lightweight addressed those who doubted he would make the fight in shape.

“For everyone that tried to fat shame me and said I’d miss weight or pull out, kiss my a***,” Pimblett said before exposing and slapping his backside to the reporters in the room.

What time does Paddy Pimblett fight at UFC London?

The main card at UFC London starts at 8pm UK time with prelims beginning at 5pm.

Scottish light heavyweight Paul Craig is the first fight on the main card as he takes on Oezdemir, with Liverpool’s Molly McCann set to follow in her flyweight fight with Hannah Goldy.

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson is next as they battle in a light heavyweight fight, before the much-anticipated Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt fight.

That fight could start anywhere between 9pm and 10pm depending on the results in other fights.

Jack Hermansson takes on Chris Curtis in the co-main, with Atherton’s Tom Aspinall going toe-to-toe with Curtis Blaydes in the heavyweight main event.