The arch-rivals will face off on Good Friday at what is expected to be a jam-packed Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints have already faced some tough and testing early assignments as they bid for a record-smashing fourth Betfred Super League title on the spin but head coach Kristian Woolf insists that the upcoming showdown against Wigan Warriors will be their toughest of the season so far.

Woolf, who will be leading St Helens into his sixth derby game against the old foes, said: “The two points are important but more significant is the occasion and rivalry which exists between the two sets of players and fans and everyone wants to be part and parcel of it.

Kristian Woolf, head coach of St Helens

“There has been an air of excitement and extra intensity in training this week and it will have been the same in the Wigan camp, too.”

The 47-year-old Australian added: ‘’This is the biggest and oldest derby encounter in our sport and to play it on Good Friday adds something extra to the occasion.

“Without question, it will be our toughest fixture of the season so far but we will be totally focused on the job in front of us and will not give any thoughts about the Easter Monday trip to Huddersfield at this stage.’’

Saints have been the dominant force in the last 10 derby matches - winning eight - and will be confident of improving that impressive record on Friday.

But Wigan, who lie second to St Helens in the Betfred Super League table are also in a rich vein of form and any result is possible.

Last 10 meetings

Wigan 2, St Helens 26 (SLR20, 20/8/21)

St Helens 24, Wigan 6 (SLR13, 4/7/21)

St Helens 8, Wigan 4 (SLGF, 27/11/20)

(at KCOM Stadium, Hull)

St Helens 6, Wigan 18 (SLR19, 30/10/20)

Wigan 0, St Helens 42 (SLR14, 29/9/20)

(at AJ Bell Stadium, Salford)

St Helens 40, Wigan 10 (SLQSF, 27/9/19)

St Helens 32, Wigan 10 (SLR22, 12/7/19)

Wigan 10, St Helens 36 (SLR11, 19/4/19)

St Helens 22, Wigan 12 (SLR1, 31/1/19)

St Helens 10, Wigan 30 (SLS8-R3, 31/8/18)

Super League summary

St Helens won 44 (including wins in 2000, 2014 and 2020 Grand Finals and wins in 2000, 2002, 2009, 2011 and 2019 play-offs).

Wigan won 38 (including wins in 2010 Grand Final and wins in 2001, 2003 and 2004 play-offs).