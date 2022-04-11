Any of the Saints players could have been handed the man of the match award in France.

Magnifique! It’s the only way to describe Saints’ ruthless six-try demolition of the Catalans Dragons in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The final 36-20 score line may have slightly flattered the machine-like cup holders but they exploited almost every error their rivals made with some razor sharp and clinical finishing and made a mockery of my pre-match prediction that it was an Anglo-French tie which would go down to the wire.

The only time the hosts threatened to turn the match on its head was when Saints had 28-year-old Aussie second rower Curtis Sironen sent to the sin-bin for a high shot on Ben Garcia and in the next set of six cut the half-time deficit to 20-10.

But Kristian Woolf’s boys kept their cool and composure in what proved to be a token gesture of defiance from the home side and once they had their full complement of players on the field the outcome rarely looked in doubt.

The BBC awarded the man of the match accolade to the indefatigable Morgan Knowles but it could have gone to any other Saints’ player and no one would have grumbled.

Now they face Wigan Warriors in the semi-final of the competition, which will be played at Elland Road, Leeds, on Saturday, May 7.