Saints take on thier arch-rivals at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Good Friday.

Jake Wingfield, who missed the Betfred Challenge Cup victory over the Catalans Dragons last weekend due to concussion protocols, is back in Saints’ 21-man squad for Good Friday’s derby encounter with the Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Wingfield replaces Aussie Curtis Sironen, who is serving a one match suspension, and along with the injured Regan Grace and Sione Mata’utia, he will watch the derby from the sidelines.

Head coach Kristian Woolf said Wingfield had fully recovered from a head injury he received at Leeds and is one of several players knocking on the first team door.

“Jake really played well at Headingley and all he needs is a run of games to demonstrate his full potential. He shows great footwork, skill and is a tough competitor and I see a bright future ahead of him,” said Woolf.

The Saints boss also hinted that if Wingfield didn’t make the starting 17 on Good Friday, he would be a genuine contender for Easter Monday’s match at the Huddersfield Giants.