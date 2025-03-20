Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson | Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with Andy Robertson’s ‘replacement.’ Robertson has been one of the first names on the team sheet since signing in 2017, and with the 31-year-old likely to struggle more with the workload the Reds will have in the coming year across domestic and European competition, Arne Slot and co will be looking to get reinforcements in to help the squad across multiple fronts this summer.

According to a new report from the iPaper, Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez’s representatives have already held talks with Liverpool over a potential move this summer. With the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal also reportedly expressing interest in the full-back, the Reds will want to get this over the line as soon as possible.

Bournemouth will be reluctant to lose another strong squad player, with the asking price reportedly in the region of £40 million at a minimum. Kerkez currently has a market valuation of around €47.2M, so the 21-year-old will probably fetch a decent number for the South Coast side if he were to go this summer.

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Kerkez as their three-man shortlist dwindles, with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Nuno Mendes having recently signed new contracts to stay at their club. Kerkez is now the number one priority on that list.

Who could leave Liverpool this summer?

It is looking like Arne Slot will have a busy summer, with a number of Liverpool players being linked to moves away following a Premier League season that they are still highly tipped to win. Trent ­Alexander-Arnold is still being heavily linked for a Real Madrid move in the summer, so Liverpool will also be focusing on a right-back solution on top of this move for Kerkez.

Why is Milos Kerkez likely to go to Liverpool?

Kerkez already has strong links to Liverpool, with the club’s Director of Football Richard Hughes being the man who initially brought the Hungary ­international to England. That may well be what pushes this deal over the line and becomes one of the key signings that the Reds will need to try and compete across the Champions League, Premier League and domestic cups in the 2025/26 season.

What has Andy Robertson said about his future at Anfield?

Just hours before the report of Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez, Robertson addressed his future at Anfield. He told a press conference on Wednesday night: “I think we’ve been linked with pretty much every left-back in the world! But listen, that comes with playing for one of the greatest clubs in the world.

“I look back on the eight years I’ve had at Liverpool and think I’ve been the starting left-back at the club. That is something I am very proud of, within myself. Eventually, your time comes. But I don’t think my time is up yet. Whatever happens with the club, whether we do bring someone else in, or we don’t, then so be it. I’ll always back myself.

“Sure, this season there have been a couple of moments when I haven’t covered myself in glory. But I also think that other things have been blown way out of proportion. I think for the last couple of months the performance levels have been there for me, they have been there for the team. When you look back on all the games, I’ve had a relatively good season and one thing people can say about me is that I’ve always been pretty consistent. But when you make a couple of mistakes, that aren’t always necessarily put towards you, then people talk.

“That’s the world we live in, that’s the Premier League. Everyone has eyes on you, everyone has an opinion. Sometimes you agree, sometimes you don’t. It is what it is. But I’m always confident in my own ability. I’ve shown that, right throughout my career - but especially during my time at Liverpool.”