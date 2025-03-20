A look at the Liverpool players whose futures are uncertain with the summer transfer window looming.

Liverpool will be putting the final international break to good use. Undoubtedly, Arne Slot, his staff members and the players who do not head off on international duty will enjoy much-deserved respite and recuperation. It is needed.

The Reds sit at the summit of the Premier League table, with a 12-point lead ahead of Arsenal. But they suffered two tough blows last week, with Liverpool exiting the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain before losing the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley.

There is still plenty to be positive about giving Liverpool’s position in the top flight. But the hiatus of the season will allow Liverpool to start planning for next season. There will be much to consider for Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes. Additions are expected to arrive. Despite being champions-elect, there are areas of the squad that require strengthening. And there will also be departures.

There are several players whose futures are uncertain. Therefore, we’ve decided to assess the members of the current set-up could be on the move and rated their chances of completing exits.

Caoimhin Kelleher

In truth, it is difficult seeing the No.2 goalkeeper staying at Anfield beyond the summer for three reasons. Kelleher has proven he is more than good enough to be a first-choice stopper in his own right and never made it a secret that is what he desires. The arrival of Giorgi Mamardasvhili from Valencia will further bolster the departure, with Alisson Becker No.1, while Kelleher is out of contract in 2026 so Liverpool will not want him to leave for free. The Republic of Ireland international will hardly be short of suitors, with the likes of Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth linked earlier this week.

LiverpoolWorld rating for leaving: 9.5/10

Virgil van Dijk

It has been almost unthinkable that Liverpool's captain will leave. But with little more than three months on his contract, supporters are starting to increasingly fear their lead may depart. Van Dijk has insisted that there is still no agreement in place over fresh terms but he remains relaxed about the situation. Slot has made it clear that he wants his skipper to remain at Merseyside and why wouldn't he? Van Dijk has been imperious throughout the season and underlined he's more than capable of still playing at the top level for several more years. Surely Liverpool’s hierarchy will agree.

LiverpoolWorld rating for leaving: 4/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold

It is easy why sections of supporters are disappointed at the thought of a homegrown talent potentially departing on a free transfer. Alexander-Arnold is living every supporters’ dream - and is potentially leaving for nothing during his peak years. Kopites could perhaps palate Alexander-Arnold, 26, moving elsewhere for a significant fee if he was under contract. A chance to play for Real Madrid does not come around often. Liverpool have still to come to a new contract agreement and it’s starting to feel like that will be the outcome. The fact that Madrid made an enquiry before the January window suggests they’ve had an inkling Alexander-Arnold is open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

LiverpoolWorld rating for leaving: 8/10

Kostas Tsimikas

With the talk of Liverpool being keen on Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, there will be no need for three senior left-backs. Andy Robertson is no longer at the peak of his powers but has remained ahead of Tsimikas in the pecking order. The Greece international may also want to be regularly elsewhere having spent the best part of five years as Robertson’s back-up. But Liverpool will first need to sign a new full-back whether that is Kerkez or another option.

LiverpoolWorld rating for leaving: 7/10

Tyler Morton

You have to spare a thought for the midfielder. Having reportedly had the chance to join Bundesliga heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen or RB Leipzig last summer, Morton was kept at Anfield to provide cover. The 22-year-old has conducted himself impeccably but admitted in January that he wanted to go out and play football again, havign been consigned to a peripheral role during the first half of the campaign. Morton appears that he may not have a role to play in Slot’s plans while Stefan Bajectic will be returning from a loan spell at Las Palmas. Liverpool could bank a decent fee for the 22-year-old and it will go down as pure profit in terms of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

LiverpoolWorld rating for leaving: 9.5/10

Mo Salah

Some will see it as unthinkable losing Liverpool’s talisman given the season he has enjoyed. Some 32 goals and 22 assists is a staggering return for a player aged 32. Had he not been so prolific, the Reds would not be on the way to winning title No.20. But it is somewhat understandable why Salah’s contract saga has rumbled on. Salah will want to be paid handsomely, perhaps rewarded with the terms he is currently on. However, turning 33 in June, it is reasonable why Liverpool may be hesitant. Yet, in truth, where else does Salah go if he does not sign fresh terms? He wants to continue to play at the top level and break records so Saudi Arabia seems off the cards. Real Madrid are loaded with forwards, Barcelona have financial issues and PSG have taken the pathway to sign younger players. There is no better destination than Salah remaining at Anfield but it appears that a compromise is required.

LiverpoolWorld rating for leaving: 5/10

Luis Diaz

Given the barnstorming start that the Colombia international made to the season, it appeared Diaz had added goals to his game. That was his most significant flaw for the opening two-and-a-half years of his Anfield career. However, the output in the final third has dropped markedly since the new year. Diaz has bagged only one goal since 1 January and now there are question marks over his role. When fit, Cody Gakpo is the preferred option on the left flank. With Diaz aged 28, how much improvement is left in him? Barcelona have long been linked with a switch, while it was reported earlier this week that Saudi Arabia clubs displayed interest last summer along with Manchester City. If Liverpool received a substantial offer, they would have to consider it.

LiverpoolWorld rating for leaving: 6/10

Darwin Nunez

So many have wished it would work out for the striker. But almost three years into his time on Merseyside, Nunez’s Liverpool career continues to stutter. He has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth and missed a glut of goalscoring chances. This term, Nunez has managed to net only seven times in 40 outings. In truth, a departure would suit all parties. The Uruguay international will want, and deserves, a fresh start while Liverpool would want to recoup as much of the initial £65 million fee paid. While Nunez has had his struggles, there would be suitors with Atletico Madrid now reportedly.

LiverpoolWorld rating for leaving: 9/10

Federico Chiesa

It has been a tough maiden campaign for the Italy international. In fairness, he has played at Liverpool more than he would have had he stayed at Juventus. A £10 million fee was a calculated gamble for a player regarded as one of Europe’s premium forwards a few years ago before his injury problems. However, opportunities have been scant for Chiesa in his Reds career. Early fitness issues did not help but he’s been sixth-choice since getting up to speed. After a goal off the bench in the Carabao Cup final, it will be intriguing as to whether Chiesa gets more opportunities in the final nine games of the season. That could be the answer as to where his fate lies.

LiverpoolWorld rating for leaving: 6/10