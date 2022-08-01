With the Lionesses securing Euro glory, Liverpool F.C Women prepare to reconquer the Women’s Super League this season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lionesses secured their place in British sporting history, winning Euro 2022 after a nail biting victory over Germany in extra-time last night. This marks the first major trophy an England footballing team has won since 1966. Now Liverpool Women F.C are looking to replicate that success in the upcoming Women’s Super League.

With Liverpool-born Alex Greenwood and Nikita Parris helping England lift the Euro 2022 trophy at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, the exploits of the Lionesses has no doubt left football fans interested in both the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championships - both on the women’s football pyramid.

Who are Liverpool Women F.C?

The second highest top scorer in the F.A Women’s Championship, can Leanne Kiernan continue her prolific scoring accomplishments?

After two seasons away from the Women’s Super League, Liverpool F.C Women returned to the top flight after winning the FA Women’s Championship in 2021/2022.

Managed once again by coach Matt Beard , The Red’s Ladies stormed Championship last season, winning the league by 52 points and with a front line led by Leanne Kiernan , the second highest top scorer in the Championship, look to be a formidable force in this upcoming WSL season.

Formed in 1989 as Newton LFC by former Lioness Liz Deighan, the club was rechristened Knowsley United W.F.C, becoming one of the founding members of the National Premier Division - a forerunner to the Women’s Super League.

With the formation of the Women’s Super League in 2011, Liverpool were invited as one of eight founding members, winning the league in 2013 and 2014 before a surprise relegation in the 2019/2020 season, with the league abandoned before completion due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The league was decided on a points-per-game basis, leaving The Red’s Ladies bottom by only 1 point.

The team share their home ground, Prenton Park , with men’s EFL League Two side Tranmere Rovers .

Who are Liverpool F.C Women playing pre-season?

Liverpool F.C Women will be playing a series of friendlies ahead of their first WSL fixture, facing Blackburn at home on August 7, followed by Man Utd, Aston Villa, West Ham and Man City away.

What are Liverpool F.C Women’s first WSL fixtures?

Liverpool’s return to the Women’s Super League starts on September 11, with the team playing away to Reading at the Madejski Stadium with the team’s first home game at Prenton Park against 2021/2022 WSL and Women’s F.A Cup winners Chelsea.

The Merseyside Derby also takes place early on in the season, with Liverpool playing Everton at home in their third WSL game.

September 11: vs. Reading (Away)

(Away) September 18: vs. Chelsea (Home)

(Home) September 25: vs. Everton (Home)

(Home) October 16: vs. Tottenham (Away)

(Away) October 23: vs. Arsenal (Home)

A full list of fixtures for the Liverpool F.C Women’s team is available through the Liverpool F.C website .

Who should I watch out for from Liverpool F.C Women?

The Red Ladies’ second highest goal scorer last season, Katie Stengel, will link up with new signings Emma Koivisto, Gilly Flaherty and Shanice van de Sande.

Aside from the team’s top scorer, Ireland Leanne Kiernan? Or US Women’s Soccer international Katie Stengel , who was also in the top scorers chart for the Championship last season?

Liverpool have sought to bolster their defence during the summer transfer window, picking up Finnish defender/midfielder Emma Koivisto from Brighton and centre-back Gilly Flaherty from West Ham United.

The team have also re-signed Dutch international Shanice van de Sanden , having previously played for The Red’s Ladies in the 2016-2017 season. Since then, van de Sanden has played for Olympique Lyon and VFL Wolfsburg , and adds some experience to the newly promoted team.

How can I watch Liverpool F.C Women?

Pre-season friendly and season tickets through the Liverpool F.C Women’s website .

Sky Sports and the BBC reached an £8 million deal for broadcasting rights to the Women’s Super League in 2021 - Sky will show 44 games and the BBC will broadcast 22 games through their various platforms, including a minimum of 18 on either BBC One or BBC Two.