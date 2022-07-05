Just one point now separates St Helens and Wigan Warriors at the top of the table ahead of derby.

Matty Lees of St Helens. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Ever-reliable Matty Lees is out of the Magic Weekend clash with Wigan Warriors at St James’ Park, Newcastle on Saturday.

The 24-year-old prop forward was handed a one match penalty point by the RL Disciplinary Panel on Monday after being found guilty of a Grade A high tackle against the Catalans Dragons at the weekend.

It is a unwanted body blow to head coach Kristian Woolf and yet another Saints’ player picking up a suspension from the judiciary this season.

Steve McNamara’s Catalans Dragons blew the Betfred Super League title race wide open at the weekend with a 20-18 defeat of league leadersSt Helens.

Saints boss Kristian Woolf expects to have Konrad Hurrell, who missed the trip to the south of France through illness, and injury victim Will Hopoate back for the Magic Weekend clash with Wigan and will check on the fitness of Tommy Makinson, who was withdrawn part way through the first half suffering from a hamstring problem.