The 25-year-old Welshman has won three Super League titles and a Challenge Cup with St Helens.

Regan Grace of St Helens . (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Flying winger Regan Grace is to switch codes next season which is a massive blow to Saints and their fans.

The 25-year-old Welshman is joining French club Racing 92 after turning down a contract extension at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Grace told saintsrlfc.com this morning:: “I have loved every minute of being here. All the years being here, the club and coaches have looked after me well and have given me my chances.

“Thanks also to all of my teammates who I have had the privilege of playing with. And, of course, I want to thank all the St Helens fans.

“The town has been a big part of my life. I have spent my entire adult life here and it has become my home. It was such a hard decision to leave because of those emotions, but I want to go and test myself and experience a new challenge.

“To win three Super League titles and a Challenge Cup has been a dream come true and my full focus is now ensuring we win a fourth title at the end of the year.”

Chairman Eamonn McManus added: “Regan has been an exciting and important contributor to the major successes of the Saints in recent years.

“We clearly very much wanted him to stay at the Saints and in Super League in the years ahead.

“However, we fully accept and respect his decision to pursue a new career, life and lifestyle in France and wish him and his family every happiness and success.”

The Welsh international made a try-scoring debut against Wigan in 2017 and has gone on to make 138 appearances for Saints, crossing 86 times.