Half back Jonny Lomax went off injured with a bicep problem against Salford Red Devils on Friday.

Jonny Lomax of St Helens. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Saints will have one eye on the recovery room this week and keeping their fingers crossed that international half back Jonny Lomax will be fit to face arch-enemy Wigan Warriors in the semi-final of the Betfred Challenge Cup at Elland Road, Leeds, on Saturday.

The 31-year-old playmaker was forced to pull out of the 14-10 victory over Salford Red Devils in the first half of Friday’s Super League clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium with a bicep problem - coming hard on the heels of the season-ending Achilles injury to fellow first choice half-back Lewis Dodd.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be a massive blow to lose Lomax for the foreseeable future, including the most important match of the season so far against Wigan in Saturday’s semi-final, but it’s the kind of injury which does not mend overnight and Saints will be hoping it’s not as bad as first feared.

He and Dodd had featured in a successful start to the new season in which the defending champions currently hold top the table on a for and against points difference from neighbours Wigan.

But by no stretch of the imagination were Saints at their best against Salford and without a last-gasp tackle from Morgan Knowles could conceivably have lost at home for the first time in 2022.

Unlucky Will Hopoate, who has only featured in five games this year, also suffered a slight hamstring problem but played through the pain barrier.