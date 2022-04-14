The Super League’s current Anglo-French format has created a brand new derby and local rivalry.

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

The continued growth of Super League could hinge on spreading the game further on the other side of the English Channel.

Not everyone shares that view, including influential people in the sport, but St Helens’ straight-talking owner and chairman Eamonn McManus nailed his colours to the mast by declaring this week: “We haven’t been able to develop the sport in the south of England but I believe there is a greater chance of doing so in the south of France.”

Speaking to Serious About Rugby League ahead of tonight’s first-ever Betfred Super League showdown between two French clubs Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique, the Saints’ supremo said: “I believe we should continue to invest in the game on the other side of the Channel.”

Mr McManus readily admits there is opposition among fellow club owners to the French taking money from central distribution funds while not contributing directly financially from commercial, or TV deals in France.

But he insisted: “I’ve always thought from the outset that having one French team in the Super League is an oddity. Now, we’ve got two and it becomes an Anglo-French competition, creating a brand new derby and local rivalry.