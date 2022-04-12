St Helens lifts the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup trophy in 2021. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Amy Hardcastle’s hat-trick was the key to Saints’ march into the last four of the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup at the expense of a brave but eventually out-gunned Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday.
It earned the holders a semi-final showdown with Featherstone Rovers at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, on Sunday, April 24, and at the same time also helped maintain their 100% start to the new season.
But Derek Hardman’s side had to work hard to record a 24-0 victory over the Tykes who went into the clash as rank outsiders.
Two of centre Hardcastle’s three tries came in the first half as the trophy holders built up a 20-0 half-time lead and then remained in the driving seat.
Saints: Rebecca Rotheram, Leah Burke, Carrie Roberts, Amy Hardcastle, Danielle Bush, Zoe Harris, Beth Stott, Isabelle Rudge, Tara Jones, Chantelle Crowl, Naomi Williams, Paige Travis, Jodie Cunningham.
Interchanges: Alice Sandham, Emily Rudge, Katie Mottershead, Pip Birchall.
Tries: Amy Hardcastle (11, 36, 44), Zoe Harris (17), Carrie Roberts (34).
Conversions: Zoe Harris (2/ 5).
Huddersfield: Philippa Curley, Albany Coates, Jessica Courtman, Erin Stott, Amelia Brown, Francesca Townend, Lauren Roberts, Jamie-Leigh Bellerby, Bethan Oates, Charlotte Hawkins, Ellie Thompson, Isabel Northrop, Isabella Sykes.
Interchanges: Hannah Davis, Amie Walker, Sienna McPherson, Hannah Goddard.