Saints beat Huddersfield Giants 24-0 to take another step towards defending their title.

St Helens lifts the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup trophy in 2021. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Amy Hardcastle’s hat-trick was the key to Saints’ march into the last four of the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup at the expense of a brave but eventually out-gunned Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday.

It earned the holders a semi-final showdown with Featherstone Rovers at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, on Sunday, April 24, and at the same time also helped maintain their 100% start to the new season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Derek Hardman’s side had to work hard to record a 24-0 victory over the Tykes who went into the clash as rank outsiders.

Two of centre Hardcastle’s three tries came in the first half as the trophy holders built up a 20-0 half-time lead and then remained in the driving seat.

Saints: Rebecca Rotheram, Leah Burke, Carrie Roberts, Amy Hardcastle, Danielle Bush, Zoe Harris, Beth Stott, Isabelle Rudge, Tara Jones, Chantelle Crowl, Naomi Williams, Paige Travis, Jodie Cunningham.

Interchanges: Alice Sandham, Emily Rudge, Katie Mottershead, Pip Birchall.

Tries: Amy Hardcastle (11, 36, 44), Zoe Harris (17), Carrie Roberts (34).

Conversions: Zoe Harris (2/ 5).

Huddersfield: Philippa Curley, Albany Coates, Jessica Courtman, Erin Stott, Amelia Brown, Francesca Townend, Lauren Roberts, Jamie-Leigh Bellerby, Bethan Oates, Charlotte Hawkins, Ellie Thompson, Isabel Northrop, Isabella Sykes.