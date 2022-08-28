Morgan Knowles and Curtis Sironen have been found guilty of high tackle offences against Wigan.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Impact: Wakefield Trinity's Mason Lino tackles St Helens' Curtis Sironen. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Two key Saints’ players have been ruled out of Bank Holiday Monday’s home match against Wakefield Trinity through suspension.

Both Morgan Knowles and Curtis Sironen have been found guilty by an RL Disciplinary Panel of Grade A careless high tackle offences in Friday night’s defeat to Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not the first time this season that the pair have been in hot water with the powers-that-be and both had only just returned to the squad following an earlier ban.

Loose forward Knowles has already been banned three times this year and second rower Sironen on five occasions.