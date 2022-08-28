Key St Helens duo to miss Wakefield Trinity clash after being handed disciplinary bans
Morgan Knowles and Curtis Sironen have been found guilty of high tackle offences against Wigan.
Impact: Wakefield Trinity's Mason Lino tackles St Helens' Curtis Sironen. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.
Two key Saints’ players have been ruled out of Bank Holiday Monday’s home match against Wakefield Trinity through suspension.
Both Morgan Knowles and Curtis Sironen have been found guilty by an RL Disciplinary Panel of Grade A careless high tackle offences in Friday night’s defeat to Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.
It’s not the first time this season that the pair have been in hot water with the powers-that-be and both had only just returned to the squad following an earlier ban.
Most Popular
Loose forward Knowles has already been banned three times this year and second rower Sironen on five occasions.
Indiscipline was something head coach Kristian Woolf touched on during a press conference a few weeks ago, but was everyone listening?