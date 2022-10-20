St Helens’ Joe Batchelor named in 19-man England squad for France World Cup clash
Shaun Wane includes all seven players who didn’t feature in last Saturday’s convincing 60-6 defeat of Samoa.
Head coach Shaun Wane has named his 19-man squad for Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup Group A clash with France at the University of Bolton Stadium.
As expected, Wane includes all seven players from his 24-strong tournament squad who didn’t feature in last Saturday’s convincing 60-6 defeat of Samoa in Newcastle.
In comes Joe Batchelor of St Helens, Wigan Warriors pair John Bateman and Kai Pearce-Paul, and Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Salford Red Devils’ Andy
Most Popular
Ackers and Marc Sneyd, and England’s all-time leading try-scorer Ryan Hall of Hull KR.
Saints’ team-mate Jack Welsby retains his position in the squad along with ex-clubmate Luke Thompson.
Advertisement
England top the Group A table on points difference from France, who enjoyed a 34-12 win over Greece in their opening fixture. A limited number of tickets for the game (Kick off 5pm) are available via the Rugby League World Cup website.
England squad
- 1 Sam Tomkins
- 3 Kallum Watkins
- 4 Herbie Farnworth
- 5 Ryan Hall
- 6 Jack Welsby
- 7 George Williams
- 8 Tom Burgess
- 9 Michael McIlorum
- 10 Luke Thompson
- 11 Elliott Whitehead
- 12 John Bateman
- 13 Victor Radley
- 14 Dom Young
- 18 Chris Hill
- 19 Andy Ackers
- 21 Marc Sneyd
- 22 Joe Batchelor
- 23 Mikolaj Oledzki
- 24 Kai Pearce-Paul