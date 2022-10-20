Register
St Helens’ Joe Batchelor named in 19-man England squad for France World Cup clash

Shaun Wane includes all seven players who didn’t feature in last Saturday’s convincing 60-6 defeat of Samoa.

By John Yates
35 minutes ago

Head coach Shaun Wane has named his 19-man squad for Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup Group A clash with France at the University of Bolton Stadium.

As expected, Wane includes all seven players from his 24-strong tournament squad who didn’t feature in last Saturday’s convincing 60-6 defeat of Samoa in Newcastle.

In comes Joe Batchelor of St Helens, Wigan Warriors pair John Bateman and Kai Pearce-Paul, and Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Salford Red Devils’ Andy

The Wakefield-born second-rower has been outstanding for Saints this season and fully deserves a place in Wane's squad.

Ackers and Marc Sneyd, and England’s all-time leading try-scorer Ryan Hall of Hull KR.

Saints’ team-mate Jack Welsby retains his position in the squad along with ex-clubmate Luke Thompson.

England top the Group A table on points difference from France, who enjoyed a 34-12 win over Greece in their opening fixture. A limited number of tickets for the game (Kick off 5pm) are available via the Rugby League World Cup website.

England squad

  • 1 Sam Tomkins
  • 3 Kallum Watkins
  • 4 Herbie Farnworth
  • 5 Ryan Hall
  • 6 Jack Welsby
  • 7 George Williams
  • 8 Tom Burgess
  • 9 Michael McIlorum
  • 10 Luke Thompson
  • 11 Elliott Whitehead
  • 12 John Bateman
  • 13 Victor Radley
  • 14 Dom Young
  • 18 Chris Hill
  • 19 Andy Ackers
  • 21 Marc Sneyd
  • 22 Joe Batchelor
  • 23 Mikolaj Oledzki
  • 24 Kai Pearce-Paul
