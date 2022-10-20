Shaun Wane includes all seven players who didn’t feature in last Saturday’s convincing 60-6 defeat of Samoa.

Head coach Shaun Wane has named his 19-man squad for Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup Group A clash with France at the University of Bolton Stadium.

As expected, Wane includes all seven players from his 24-strong tournament squad who didn’t feature in last Saturday’s convincing 60-6 defeat of Samoa in Newcastle.

The Wakefield-born second-rower has been outstanding for Saints this season and fully deserves a place in Wane's squad.

Ackers and Marc Sneyd, and England’s all-time leading try-scorer Ryan Hall of Hull KR.

Saints’ team-mate Jack Welsby retains his position in the squad along with ex-clubmate Luke Thompson.

England top the Group A table on points difference from France, who enjoyed a 34-12 win over Greece in their opening fixture. A limited number of tickets for the game (Kick off 5pm) are available via the Rugby League World Cup website.

England squad