Kristian Woolf: St Helens head coach has been rewarded for his team’s perfromances.

Kristian Woolf has been named as Betfred Super League coach of the month, becoming the third different club supremo to win the accolade so far this season following Wigan’s Matt Peet in February and Catalans’ Steve McNamara in March.

Saints began the month in perfect fashion thanks to a convincing win away at Leeds. Woolf’s side nilled the Rhinos at Headingley during a typically dominant performance from the champions.

The Aussies’ defining win in April came during St Helens’ hugely anticipated clash with their fiercest rivals, Wigan Warriors, on Good Friday.

The two form sides in the competition met at a sold out Totally Wicked Stadium during their Rivals Round encounter, with Woolf’s men victorious thanks to a commanding 22-4 win.

That impressive victory was quickly followed by a gritty win away at the much-improved Huddersfield Giants on Easter Monday – a win which solidified Saints’ position at the top of the Betfred Super League table.

Despite tasting defeat in April, Woolf’s youthful St Helens side fought valiantly away at Castleford Tigers in Round 10, before returning to winning ways the following week at home to Salford Red Devils.

In total, Saints won four of their five Super League meetings in April and maintained their position as league leaders.

Woolf was quick to divert attention onto his playing squad and commended their efforts during the last month.