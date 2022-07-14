Super League returns to free-to-air broadcasting in August.

Super League have confirmed the broadcast selections for Betfred Super League for Rounds 21 and 22.

St Helens August 7 fixture against Castleford Tigers will be shown on Channel 4 as the league returns to free-to-air broadcasting.

Round 21 will kick-off on Thursday 28 July when Wigan Warriors host Hull KR (8pm KO) live on Sky Sports before attentions turn to Wheldon Road on Friday 29 July when Sky Sports broadcast a local rivalry as Castleford Tigers face Wakefield Trinity.

The following week, in Round 22, will see Warrington Wolves travel to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Warriors (Friday 5 August, 8pm KO).

On Sunday 7 August Super League returns to free-to-air broadcasting as the Channel 4 cameras visit St Helens for the first time when they’ll broadcast St Helens v Castleford Tigers (1pm KO).

Betfred Super League - Round 21

Thursday 28 July

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Friday 29 July

Toulouse v Hull FC, 8pm local / 7pm UK

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 30 July

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves, 3pm

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos, 7pm local / 6pm UK

Sunday 31 July

Salford Red Devils v St Helens, 3pm

Betfred Super League – Round 22

Friday 5 August

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC, 7:45pm

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday 7 August

St Helens v Castleford Tigers, 1pm (Channel 4)

Hull KR v Toulouse, 3pm

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils, 3pm