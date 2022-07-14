Super League have confirmed the broadcast selections for Betfred Super League for Rounds 21 and 22.
St Helens August 7 fixture against Castleford Tigers will be shown on Channel 4 as the league returns to free-to-air broadcasting.
Round 21 will kick-off on Thursday 28 July when Wigan Warriors host Hull KR (8pm KO) live on Sky Sports before attentions turn to Wheldon Road on Friday 29 July when Sky Sports broadcast a local rivalry as Castleford Tigers face Wakefield Trinity.
The following week, in Round 22, will see Warrington Wolves travel to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Warriors (Friday 5 August, 8pm KO).
On Sunday 7 August Super League returns to free-to-air broadcasting as the Channel 4 cameras visit St Helens for the first time when they’ll broadcast St Helens v Castleford Tigers (1pm KO).
Betfred Super League - Round 21
Thursday 28 July
Wigan Warriors v Hull KR, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Friday 29 July
Toulouse v Hull FC, 8pm local / 7pm UK
Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Saturday 30 July
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves, 3pm
Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos, 7pm local / 6pm UK
Sunday 31 July
Salford Red Devils v St Helens, 3pm
Betfred Super League – Round 22
Friday 5 August
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC, 7:45pm
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Sunday 7 August
St Helens v Castleford Tigers, 1pm (Channel 4)
Hull KR v Toulouse, 3pm
Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils, 3pm
Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons, 3pm