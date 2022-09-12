Super League play-off weekend to go ahead, awards day postponed

Saint Helens will play Salford on Saturday, as planned.

The Betfred Super League play-off semi-finals will go ahead as planned on September 16 and 17, it has been announced.

Wigan Warriors will play Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium on Friday, September 16, and St Helens will face Salford at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, September 17.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Super League statement said: “Following the announcement by Buckingham Palace that the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19, we can confirm that the Betfred Super League play-off semi-finals will proceed as arranged.