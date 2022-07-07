The assault happened while officers were detaining another man for hurling abuse.

An Everton fan has been banned from going to football matches for three years after punching two police officers on matchday at Goodison Park.

Shane Bennett, 18, of Grasmere Street, was arrested during Everton’s 1-0 Premier League win against Newcastle United in March following the assault.

During the game, a man began shouting abuse and threats at the Newcastle players, coaches and stewards as they left the pitch. When police officers detained him, Bennett approached and punched two of them.

Action from Everton’s Premier League match against Newcastle United in March. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

He appeared in South Sefton Magistrates court this week and has been given a three-year football banning order, a 12-month community order and must pay costs and compensation of £380.00.

The other man, Robert Williams, 58, of Grasmere Street, Liverpool who was also involved in the incident was banned for three years in April.

Chief Inspector Iain Wyke said: “We work very closely with all our football clubs to ensure fans and members of the public remain safe during games and are pleased to see that Bennett was dealt with by the courts for his violent behaviour.

"Our officers and staff put their own lives and personal safety on the line every day in order to keep us all safe but they should never have to tolerate or accept physical violence when carrying out their duties.

"I’m sure the vast majority of law-abiding members of the public would agree that assaults on police officers or other emergency workers are totally unacceptable.