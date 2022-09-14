Saints boss Kristian Woolf has hinted key trio Mark Perciva, Sione Mata’utia and Will Hopoate are fit and ready.

Mark Percival kisses the Challenge Cup trophy after St Helens' victory in 2021. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Saints will field their strongest squad since before the July Magic Weekend when they take on Salford Red Devils in the semi-final of the Betfred Super League play-off at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, head coach Kristian Woolf has confirmed.

The initial 21-man strong squad will be officially released at noon on Thursday but Woolf hinted that centre Mark Percival, who has been out of action since May, Sione Mata’utia and Will Hopoate are fit and ready to step back into the breach.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woolf said : "Mark is the most natural and gifted footballer I’ve ever worked with. He is outstanding, an elite player, and I think you can say he is the most influential player in the competition. He plays off the cuff, competes hard, and the type you want in your team in the big games.

"We played a Grand Final without him in 2020, he wore a knee brace in 2001, but now he’s in a better place to attack this Saturday’s Salford game."