An ankle injury means the season is now over for Saints prop Alex Walmsley.

Alex Walmsley in action for St Helens.

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has been ruled out of the remainder of the Betfred Super League season and the Rugby League World Cup with a foot injury.

Walmsley sustained the injury in his side’s defeat at Wigan at the end of last month and scans have now revealed the extent of the issue.

Saints coach Krisitian Woolf had said that he Walmsley might have been able to play through the pain barrier during the play-offs, which start against Salford on Saturday, before the full extent of the injury was revealed.

“Initial scans showed a short-term injury, but subsequent results have revealed an injury with a much longer recovery period,” the club said in a statement.

“Walmsley will therefore not feature in Saints’ Super League run-in and will also miss out on a home World Cup with England.”

The news is a major blow to Saints, the league leaders who are preparing to face Salford in their play-off semi-final at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday.

And it is also another setback for England, who are already resigned to being without Wigan second rower Liam Farrell, who injured his knee in the same game.