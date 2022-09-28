‘We can win it’ - St Helens second rower to captain England at World Cup

Emily Rudge hopes the Women’s World Cup is a stepping stone to full-time professionalism.

St Helens second rower Emily Rudge will captain England in the forthcoming Women’s World Cup and firmly believes that it is a stepping stone to greater things in the game, including full-time professionalism.

Unlike favourites Australia who operate on a full-time basis, her England squad have had to mix business with pleasure - working in the daytime and training at night.

St Helens second rower Emily Rudge

The Warrington-born St Helens school teacher said: “It’s really difficult – it’s like having two full-time jobs and there’s not enough hours in the day to do everything to the best of your ability.

“It’s a massive challenge but hopefully it won’t be forever, and this will be the last World Cup where women are working full-time and still trying to be top international athletes.”

Rudge added: “If we can win the World Cup, I think asking the women to go back to their full-time jobs would be difficult.

Advertisement

“We’ve got a massive part to play, and having success in this tournament will push things to change sooner rather than later.”

Read More 11 St Helens players in England’s Rugby League World Cup squad

A crowd of more than tan 16,000 is anticipated for England’s group opener against Brazil at Leeds on November 1 followed by fixtures against Canada and Papua New Guinea.

Head coach Craig Richards believes his side can go all the way at this year’s tournament. England are currently third favourites to lift the trophy behind Australia and New Zealand.

“We are 100 per cent sure we can win it,” Richards insisted.