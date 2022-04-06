When the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final draw takes place and how to watch it on TV

St Helens celebrate winning the 2021 Betfred Challenge Cup Final. Photo: Tony O’Brien/Getty Images
Draws for both the men’s and the women’s Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals will be shown live on BBC this Sunday, April 10.
The men’s draw will be broadcast live on BBC2 at half-time during the Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors match, which kicks off at 2.30pm.
The women’s pairings will be shown on BBC Red Button and iPlayer during the BBC’s post-match ‘forum’ after 4.30pm, following the conclusion of three of the round four fixtures.
Live coverage of the quarter-final ties begins on Friday, April 8, with Hull KR v Castleford Tigers live on Premier Sports and concludes on Sunday evening when Our League streams the outstanding tie of the ladies’ quarter-finals between Featherstone Rovers and Wigan Warriors live from the Millennium Stadium at 6pm.
Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium will host both women’s semi-finals on Sunday, April 24, while Leeds United’s Elland Road Stadium will be the venue for the men’s semi-finals on Saturday, May 7 - part of a Rugby League triple-header which also features the Women’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final.
Betfred Challenge Cup quarter finals:
- Friday, April 8 (7.45pm ko): Hull KR v Castleford Tigers live on Premier Sports
- Saturday, April 9 (2.30pm ko UK time): Catalans Dragons v St Helens live on BBC1
- Saturday, April 9 (5pm ko): Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC live on Premier Sports
- Sunday, April 10 (2.30pm ko): Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors live on BBC2
Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup quarter finals (all Sunday. April 10):
- Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (2pm ko) at, Weetwood Hall
- St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (2pm ko) at the Totally Wicked Stadium
- York City Knights v Oulton Raidettes (2pm ko) at the LNER Community Stadium
- Featherstone Rovers v Wigan Warriors (6pm ko) at the Millennium Stadium – live on Our League