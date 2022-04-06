When the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final draw takes place and how to watch it on TV

Both the men’s draw and the women’s draw will be broadcast live.

St Helens celebrate winning the 2021 Betfred Challenge Cup Final. Photo: Tony O’Brien/Getty Images

Draws for both the men’s and the women’s Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals will be shown live on BBC this Sunday, April 10.

The men’s draw will be broadcast live on BBC2 at half-time during the Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors match, which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women’s pairings will be shown on BBC Red Button and iPlayer during the BBC’s post-match ‘forum’ after 4.30pm, following the conclusion of three of the round four fixtures.

Live coverage of the quarter-final ties begins on Friday, April 8, with Hull KR v Castleford Tigers live on Premier Sports and concludes on Sunday evening when Our League streams the outstanding tie of the ladies’ quarter-finals between Featherstone Rovers and Wigan Warriors live from the Millennium Stadium at 6pm.

Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium will host both women’s semi-finals on Sunday, April 24, while Leeds United’s Elland Road Stadium will be the venue for the men’s semi-finals on Saturday, May 7 - part of a Rugby League triple-header which also features the Women’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final.

Betfred Challenge Cup quarter finals:

Friday, April 8 (7.45pm ko): Hull KR v Castleford Tigers live on Premier Sports

Saturday, April 9 (2.30pm ko UK time): Catalans Dragons v St Helens live on BBC1

Saturday, April 9 (5pm ko): Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC live on Premier Sports

Sunday, April 10 (2.30pm ko): Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors live on BBC2

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup quarter finals (all Sunday. April 10):