Planning a festive trip? Avanti offers a smooth and comfortable journey from Liverpool to London, writes Emma Dukes.

While most of us associate the festive period with family and our hometowns, I do often think of London this time of year - maybe I've watched Love Actually once too many times, or maybe it's due to my wonderful memories of visiting Winter Wonderland with friends.

Having not visited London since this time last year, I headed to the capital city ready to take in the beautiful festive sights and have a little me time before the chaos of Christmas Day.

Though Liverpool often feels worlds away from the south of the country, it is actually pretty easy to get to London, with regular, direct trains running every day of the week. Avanti West Coast's hourly service from Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston takes under 2.5 hours, stopping at Runcorn, Crewe and Milton Keynes Central.

As the service begins at Lime Street, you can usually board about 15 minutes before departure which is ideal for anxious people like me like to have plenty of time to find my seat and get comfy without large crowds of people doing the same.

Avanti train from Liverpool to London. | Emma Dukes

Standard Premium on Avanti. | Emma Dukes

It's free to reserve a seat too - regardless of what class you've booked - and little screens above the seats make it easy to see which seats are reserved or available so you don’t need to worry about being asked to move.

Though I usually book standard class, I was a little fancier on this trip and upgraded to Standard Premium - which has extra leg room, plug sockets at every window and a guaranteed table, which is ideal if you plan on doing some work.

London Euston. | Emma Dukes

It was nice as a little treat as it was really quiet and comfy, and I didn't have anyone sitting next to me. I was sat at a table seat, with just one lady sat opposite on my way there, so we had lots of space and I was able to get some work done on my laptop without feeling like I was taking up too much space. That being said Standard class is pretty nice on Avanti services and during off-peak hours it's never unbearably busy.

With WiFi on board and the option to grab some food and drink from the trolley or shop, there really wasn't anything lacking on my journey and I was very pleased to find clean, well signposted toilets too.

I arrived at Euston station after what felt like no time at all, ready to explore London and pretend I was in a Christmas rom-com - after getting a coffee first, of course. I then headed back.

Standard Premium on my return journey. | Emma Dukes

Though I wasn't travelling too far away today, it is really easy to explore the rest of London or other parts of the south from Euston, with easy tube links to other stations such as London Waterloo, or Bond Street and Victoria if you're heading to Winter Wonderland.

I'd definitely recommend Avanti's Liverpool to London service (and vice versa) because - as someone who moved five hours away for uni and had my fair share of being stranded thanks to poor train services - I genuinely feel the most calm when I travel with Avanti. Although cancelled services and delays are sometimes unavoidable, I feel at ease when I travel direct to London because I'm yet to be hit with a surprise, last minute cancellation.

Christmassy stalls at Euston. | Emma Dukes

I loved experiencing Standard Premium too, and it was well worth it for an extra £30 each way for a lovely quiet carriage during the festive period. But, I don't think I'll be upgrading regularly because travelling with Avanti feels pretty fancy anyway.

Find out more about the festive season in London and book your ticket from Liverpool to London on Avanti by clicking here.

Tips for bagging cheaper train tickets

1. Book early: The earlier you book your tickets, the more you can save on train fare prices. Book 8 weeks in advance you could save 42% of the ticket price, and you could even save up to 70% when you book 12 weeks in advance.

2. Join Club Avanti: Get 10% off your next journey when you join Club Avanti. You’ll also get rewards like free train tickets, 10% off food and beverages and a free hot drink.

3. Get Ticket Alerts: Be the first to know when the tickets you want go on sale. Tickets are usually available up to 12 weeks ahead of time.

4. Use a Railcard: Save up to 1/3 on rail travel. Save on regular journeys. Popular Railcards include the 16-17 Saver, 16-25 Railcard, 26-30 Railcard, Family & Friends Railcard, Network Railcard, Senior Railcard, and Two Together Railcard.

5. Travel Off-Peak: Travel outside of rush hour to save on full ticket prices. As long as you’re happy to travel at Off-Peak times, these tickets allow you to keep your plans flexible.

6. Book with Avanti: Book using the Avanti website or Avanti App to get cheap train tickets with no booking fee.

7. Buy a Season Ticket: If you make the same journey three or more times a week, you may be able to save with a Season Ticket. You can choose between a 7-day, Monthly, Annual or Custom Season Ticket.

8. Save with family train tickets or group train tickets: If you’re travelling with family or friends, cut travel costs with family or group fares. Plus, children under five can travel for free.

9. Use Journey Planner: With the Journey Planner, you can find the best fares for the train tickets available for your journey. With the Journey Planner, you can find the best fares for the train tickets available for your journey.