easyJet announces 'exciting' new route and destination from Liverpool Airport
EasyJet has announced it will be launching yet another route from Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) this winter.
Earlier this month, the popular budget airline revealed its winter 2024 programme - including the sunny spots of Marrakech and Malta - and it has today announced the launch of ‘a new and exciting’ destination.
A brand-new destination on easyJet’s whole network, passengers will now be able to travel from Liverpool to Derry, the second largest city in Northern Ireland.
City of Derry airport, which lies on the west bank of the River Foyle is home of Ireland's only completely intact historic Walled City, the Derry Girls, a vibrant food scene, award winning museums and plenty to discover where the Wild Atlantic Way meets the Causeway Coastal Route. The new flights are set to take off for the first time from November 4 2024 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays all year-round.
Paul Winfield, Aviation Director for LJLA said: “We are delighted to announce another new easyJet route, this time to City of Derry, providing us with another popular link to Northern Ireland.
“With more than one million passengers flying between Liverpool to Derry over the past few years, we are confident that easyJet will be a successful partner on the route and look forward to reconnecting both cities.”
