The UK’s best airport is continuing to grow, with dozens of new routes added this year and thousand of passengers jetting off to sunnier climates every week.
Once again named the best in the UK according to Which? Travel, Liverpool Airport is set for its busiest summer on record, as the recent arrival of Jet2 is expected to bring an additional 500,000 passengers through the airport.
There has been no shortage of new flights from Liverpool announced in 2024, with Jet2 launching its first ever flight from the city in March and other leading airlines such as easyJet and Ryanair adding new routes to their offerings.
Below are 12 exciting new places you can fly direct to from Liverpool Airport, including beautiful sunshine destinations, historic cities and coastal resort towns with glorious sandy beaches.
1. Rhodes, Greece
A brand-new destination from Liverpool, holidaymakers can jet off to Rhodes via Jet2. Steeped in history, the beautiful island isn't short of things to do and places to explore. | A.Jedynak - stock.adobe.com
2. Gran Canaria, Canary Islands
Gran Canaria is an ideal holiday destination, with beautiful beaches and lovely weather. Jet2.com and Jet2Holidays have recently launched direct flights to the stunning location from Liverpool John Lennon Airport. | Adobe Stock
3. Derry, Northern Ireland
A brand-new destination on easyJet’s whole network, passengers will now be able to travel from Liverpool Airport to Derry, the second largest city in Northern Ireland. City of Derry airport, which lies on the west bank of the River Foyle, is home of Ireland's only completely intact historic Walled City, the Derry Girls, a vibrant food scene, award winning museums and plenty to discover where the Wild Atlantic Way meets the Causeway Coastal Route. The new flights are set to take off for the first time from November 4 2024 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays all year-round. | Bernard via Adobe Stock
4. Bourgas, Bulgaria
Exclusive to Jet2, passengers can fly to the stunning Bourgas from Liverpool Airport, with two direct flights every week. The modest city is perfect for exploring and trying delicious food. | Albin Marciniak - stock.adobe.com
