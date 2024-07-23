3 . Derry, Northern Ireland

A brand-new destination on easyJet’s whole network, passengers will now be able to travel from Liverpool Airport to Derry, the second largest city in Northern Ireland. City of Derry airport, which lies on the west bank of the River Foyle, is home of Ireland's only completely intact historic Walled City, the Derry Girls, a vibrant food scene, award winning museums and plenty to discover where the Wild Atlantic Way meets the Causeway Coastal Route. The new flights are set to take off for the first time from November 4 2024 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays all year-round. | Bernard via Adobe Stock