Passengers faced long delays, with one flight to Romania expected to be postponed for nearly five hours.

Multiple airports in the UK and across the globe were hit by delays and cancellations on Friday due to a worldwide IT outage that left staff staring at blue error screens for most of the day.

Cyber-security firm Crowdstrike said that the problem was caused by an update to antivirus software, which is designed to protect Microsoft Windows but instead caused a huge tech failure, travel chaos and banking problems around the world.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport issued a statement on Friday morning saying the outage had affected check-in desks and booking systems, with a number of airlines reverting to a manual process to try an ease the problem.

The airport announced at approximately 3.30pm that normal operations at check-in desks had resumed, but delays on the departure board continued well into the evening, with one Wizz Air flight to Romania delayed for five hours.

Ryanair was one of the airlines affected by the outage. "We’re currently experiencing disruption across the network due to a Global 3rd party IT outage which is out of our control,” the low-cost carrier group said on Friday morning.

Jet2, which also operates are large number of flights at Liverpool Airport, confirmed it had been unaffected by the large-scale IT outage but there could be knock-on effect. “Whilst our systems are not directly affected, some airports and third parties across our network are,” the airline said. “As a result, there may be operational disruption in some airports, including at check-in and boarding.”

The outage caused issues with car parking systems at Liverpool Airport, which also had to be switched to a manual process. The message for passengers was to continue to turn up at the airport but check with the airlines for the latest advice.

Departure flights were hit hard by delays, well into the evening, with one flight to Romania delayed for nearly five hours. The Wizz Air plane to Iasi was scheduled to depart at 5.30pm but expected to leave at 10.25pm.

A family prepare to jet off from Liverpool Airport.

We’ve rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from Liverpool Airport. Below are the cancelled and delayed flights on Friday, July 19, for full details you can check out the Liverpool John Lennon Airport website or flightradar.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport delays and cancellations

Arrivals

07.35 - Ryanair from Dublin - FR 436 - DELAYED - landed 09.05

09.30 - easyJet from Amsterdam - EZY 3442 - DELAYED - landed 09.52

13.35 - easyJet from Enfidha-Hammamet - EZY 3492 - DELAYED - landed 14.32

Departures

12.30 - Ryanair to Ireland West Knock - FR 6552 - DELAYED - departed 13.25

14.10 - Ryanair to Faro - FR 4031 - DELAYED - departed 14.35

14.45 - easyJet to Dalaman - EZY 3409 - DELAYED - departed 15:15

15.45 - Ryanair to Tenerife-South - FR 4346 - DELAYED - expected 17.20

16.10 - Ryanair to Malaga - FR 9896 - DELAYED - expected 16.55

16.40 - easyJet to Bodrum - EZY 3407 - DELAYED - expected 18.25

16.50 - easyJet to Isle of Man - EZY 517 - DELAYED - expected 17.10

16.55 - Ryanair to Dublin - FR 443 - DELAYED - expected 19.15

17.30 - Wizz Air to Romania - W4 3698 - DELAYED - expected 22:25

18.10 - Ryanair to Rome (Ciampino) - FR 1935 - DELAYED - expected 20:20

18.15 - easyJet to Belfast City - EZY 517 - DELAYED - expected 18:40

19.40 - Ryanair to Cork - FR 6588 - DELAYED - expected 21:05

21.35 - Wizz Air to Gdansk - W6 1612 - DELAYED - expected 00.05

Information updated at 6pm, Friday, July 19.