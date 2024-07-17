EasyJet launches new routes from Liverpool Airport to Europe and Africa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Travellers will be able to jet off to a European captial city and a winter hotspot.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EasyJet is launching two new routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport as it branches out into Northern Europe and Africa. The Budget airline will fly to the Norwegian capital Oslo and Sharm-el-Sheikh, in Egypt, from this winter.

Oslo is a brand-new destination on easyJet’s network this year and offers vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine, iconic architecture and scenic natural beauty. Winter hotspot Sharm-el-Sheikh is a coastal resort town known for its sheltered sandy beaches, clear waters and coral reefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both services will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays throughout the winter with flights to Oslo beginning on 29th November while flights to Sharm-el-Sheikh start on 14th February. However, holidaymakers can book flights now.

The two new routes mean easyJet has added eleven new services to its Liverpool network over the last 12 months, following new flights being introduced to Derry, Malta, Enfidha in Tunisia, Hurghada in Egypt, Corfu, Berlin, Prague, Fuerteventura and Marrakech. The airline now has seven aircraft based at Liverpool Airport offering up to 340 flights each week.

Michael - stock.adobe.com

Paul Winfield, Aviation Director for LJLA said: “We are excited to announce a further two new routes, meaning eight new routes will start this winter season, complementing new services to Hurghada, Corfu and Enfidha. The new route to Oslo will allow football supporters to fly direct to Liverpool to see the Reds, whilst Sharm El Sheikh is an exciting new long sector addition to the network.”