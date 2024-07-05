Ryanair flight from Liverpool to Tenerife diverted and met by police
A Ryanair flight full of holidaymakers travelling from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Tenerife had to be diverted to Spain after a disruptive passenger sparked trouble on board.
The pilot of the Boeing 737 performed a midair u-turn en route to the Canary Islands and landed at Santiago–Rosalía de Castro Airport, in Galicia, Spain, where the flight was met by police and medics.
Spanish air traffic controllers said the crew of flight FR4346, which took off from Liverpool airport at 3:50pm on Thursday, raised concerns about the troublesome passenger and were advised to make an emergency landing.
The controllers confirmed: "The crew of a flight from Liverpool to Tenerife south have contacted us about a conflictive passenger on board and have had to divert to Santiago de Compostela."
Although the flight was met on tarmac by Spanish emergency services, it is not yet known if any arrests were made.
