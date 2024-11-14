Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beautiful European city, famed for its magical Christmas market, has been revealed as one of the most sought after destinations for a winter getaway - and it’s just a short flight away from Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New booking data named the Polish city of Krakow as Co-Op Holidays’ most booked destination this year to date, famed for its seasonal colours, delicious cuisine, and Old Town. The UNESCO World Heritage site features medieval architecture, historic churches, and an atmospheric market square, which is even more beautiful and popular during Christmas time.

The Krakow Christmas market is centred in and around the Old Town Square, Rynek Głwony, and usually begins during the last weekend of November and ends in the New Year - though some stalls shut up shop after Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge, twinkling Christmas tree is the centre point of the market, with around 80 huts selling festive food and drink, gifts and more. Just outside of the main market you can also find an ice skating rink, and there are often live musical performances.

Night view of snow covered main square with Christmas fairs in Krakow, Poland. | tomeyk - stock.adobe.com

So, if you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can fly direct from Liverpool to Krakow via Ryanair, with flights departing on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (excluding Christmas Eve and Boxing Day).

A single from Liverpool Airport to the Polish city during December costs as low as £19.99 on New Year’s Eve or, if you want to enjoy the festive magic before Christmas Day, flights earlier in the month are as low as £29.95. It takes approximately 2.5 hours to land at Krakow Airport, which is located approximately 40 minutes away from the Old Town via car or public transport.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].