Christmas has officially arrived in Liverpool and, although it’s only November, the city feels incredibly festive.

I headed to the city centre on Wednesday evening (November 13) to explore this year’s Christmas lights and wasn’t disappointed.

You can expect a giant bauble archway standing proudly on Paradise Street, a 25-metre Christmas tree, children’s rides and food stalls in Chavasse Park, and the return of the popular Bar Hütte.

Christmas has arrived in Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

The iconic angel wings can be found on Manesty’s Lane and Peter’s Lane has had a festive makeover too, with baubles, twinkling lights and a stunning gold reindeer opposite Hotel Chocolat.

At the Metquarter, you can expect twinkling lights, mini Christmas trees and sparkling stars - perfect for snapping a picture while shopping or before watching a festive film at the Everyman cinema.

The city is set to become even more magical this weekend, with the fantastic Liverpool Christmas Markets returning to William Brown Street, St George’s Plateau and St John’s Gardens on Saturday (November 16).

Watch the full video above to see this year’s fantastic Christmas lights and attractions.

