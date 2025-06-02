Bruce Springsteen Liverpool: Rock legend to perform at Anfield - dates, timings, setlist & ticket information

Bruce Springsteen is coming to Liverpool.

Rock icon Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play at Anfield stadium this week as part of their 2025 European tour run.

The world-famous ‘Born To Run’ star will take to the stage at the home of Liverpool FC on Wednesday, June 4, and Saturday, June 7, performing timeless hits from a vast back catalogue, as well as new material.

Springsteen is one of many fantastic acts to be confirmed to perform at Anfield in the summer of 2025, following the announcement that Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey will take to the stage this June.

Springsteen’s Liverpool performances follows two gigs at Manchester’s Co-op Live in May. The shows are part of Springsteen’s The Land of Hopes and Dreams tour, which features dates in popular destinations such as Berlin, Prague and Milan.

Are Bruce Springsteen Liverpool tickets still available?

Tickets are now sold out but limited resale tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Who is supporting Bruce Springsteen at Anfield?

There is no support act for this show.

What time do doors open for Bruce Springsteen at Anfield?

Doors open at 4.30pm on both days.

What time will Bruce Springsteen be on stage?

Springsteen is scheduled to perform from 7.30pm on both days.

Bruce Springsteen Land of Hope and Dreams setlist

(Via Setlist.fm from Springsteen’s most recent concert at Orange Vélodrome, Marseille)

  1. Land of Hope and Dreams
  2. No Surrender
  3. Death to My Hometown
  4. Lonesome Day
  5. My Love Will Not Let You Down
  6. Rainmaker
  7. Darkness on the Edge of Town
  8. The Promised Land
  9. Hungry Heart
  10. The River
  11. Youngstown
  12. Murder Incorporated
  13. Long Walk Home
  14. House of a Thousand Guitars
  15. My City of Ruins
  16. Because the Night
  17. Wrecking Ball
  18. The Rising
  19. Badlands
  20. Thunder Road
  1. Born in the U.S.A
  2. Born to Run
  3. Bobby Jean
  4. Dancing in the Dark
  5. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
  6. Twist and Shout
  7. Chimes of Freedom (Bob Dylan cover)
