Bruce Springsteen is coming to Liverpool.

Rock icon Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play at Anfield stadium this week as part of their 2025 European tour run.

The world-famous ‘Born To Run’ star will take to the stage at the home of Liverpool FC on Wednesday, June 4, and Saturday, June 7, performing timeless hits from a vast back catalogue, as well as new material.

Springsteen is one of many fantastic acts to be confirmed to perform at Anfield in the summer of 2025, following the announcement that Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey will take to the stage this June.

Springsteen’s Liverpool performances follows two gigs at Manchester’s Co-op Live in May. The shows are part of Springsteen’s The Land of Hopes and Dreams tour, which features dates in popular destinations such as Berlin, Prague and Milan.

Are Bruce Springsteen Liverpool tickets still available?

Tickets are now sold out but limited resale tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Who is supporting Bruce Springsteen at Anfield?

There is no support act for this show.

What time do doors open for Bruce Springsteen at Anfield?

Doors open at 4.30pm on both days.

What time will Bruce Springsteen be on stage?

Springsteen is scheduled to perform from 7.30pm on both days.

Bruce Springsteen Land of Hope and Dreams setlist

(Via Setlist.fm from Springsteen’s most recent concert at Orange Vélodrome, Marseille)

Land of Hope and Dreams No Surrender Death to My Hometown Lonesome Day My Love Will Not Let You Down Rainmaker Darkness on the Edge of Town The Promised Land Hungry Heart The River Youngstown Murder Incorporated Long Walk Home House of a Thousand Guitars My City of Ruins Because the Night Wrecking Ball The Rising Badlands Thunder Road

Born in the U.S.A Born to Run Bobby Jean Dancing in the Dark Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out Twist and Shout Chimes of Freedom (Bob Dylan cover)