Liverpool’s very own music festival will return to the city’s stunning waterfront very soon, for its highly-awaited fourth edition.

After launching in 2021, On the Waterfront has continued to grow in popularity, with popular artists such as Jamie Webster and Camelphat taking to the stage and major headliners confirmed for 2025.

The four-day music festival runs from Thursday June 19 to Sunday June 22, 2025, and musical legend Sting is set to close out the event by headlining the final day. The city’s very own indie boyband, The Wombats, will headline the opening day for their biggest ever homecoming show.

Made up of Matthew Murphy, Tord Overland Knudsen and Dan Haggis, the band formed in 2003 after meeting at Liverpool Institute of Performing Art and have since become known for iconic hits such as Welcome To New York and Kill The Director.

Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners

June 19: The Wombats

June 20: The Wolfe Tones

June 21: Cream Classical

June 22: Sting

Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 line-up

Thursday, June 19

The Wombats

Pale Waves

Corella

Overpass

Keyside

Friday, June 20

The Wolfe Tones

The Scratch

The Highstool Prophets

Shea Doolin

More TBA

Saturday, June 21

Cream Classical Ibiza featuring Kaleidoscope Orchestra curated by K-Klass

Special guest Groove Armada

Sunday, June 22

Sting

The Christians

Sophie Grey

Traits

On The Waterfront 2025 door times

Thursday, June 19: Doors 5.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm.

Friday, June 20: Doors 4.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm.

Saturday, June 21: Doors 2.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm.

Sunday, June 22: Doors 5.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm.

Yes, tickets are available for all four days. Information is available here.