I went to abandoned Liverpool asylum and was chased by terrifying clowns
Taking place at the former Newsham Park Hospital in Tuebrook, Newsham Scream Park once again takes brave attendees on a journey through the asylum’s abandoned corridors, with lots of scares along the way.
The Victorian Grade II listed building was once the site of an orphanage, hospital, asylum and nursing home and now it is considered one of the UK’s most haunted places.
This year, Newsham Scream Park is back with four new scare mazes running from October 3 to 31st. Visitors can expect Victorian Psycho, Witch Hunt, Phantasma’s Hall of Freaks and Larst Resort, and they’re certainly not for the faint hearted.
As well as the mazes, the grounds will be filled with scary characters such as Pennywise the clown and an escaped psychopath, alongside four spooky sets for creepy photo shoots.
I went to the VIP launch on Wednesday (October 1) ahead of the opening weekend and was chased by clowns (an actual phobia of mine), stalked by a psychopath, branded a witch and almost used as a meal.