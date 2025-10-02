I went to abandoned Liverpool asylum and was chased by terrifying clowns

Newsham Scream Park is back and promises to be scarier than ever.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at the former Newsham Park Hospital in Tuebrook, Newsham Scream Park once again takes brave attendees on a journey through the asylum’s abandoned corridors, with lots of scares along the way.

The Victorian Grade II listed building was once the site of an orphanage, hospital, asylum and nursing home and now it is considered one of the UK’s most haunted places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Newsham Scream Park is back with four new scare mazes running from October 3 to 31st. Visitors can expect Victorian Psycho, Witch Hunt, Phantasma’s Hall of Freaks and Larst Resort, and they’re certainly not for the faint hearted.

Newsham Scream Park. | Emma Dukes for National World

As well as the mazes, the grounds will be filled with scary characters such as Pennywise the clown and an escaped psychopath, alongside four spooky sets for creepy photo shoots.

I went to the VIP launch on Wednesday (October 1) ahead of the opening weekend and was chased by clowns (an actual phobia of mine), stalked by a psychopath, branded a witch and almost used as a meal.

Take a look at the video above to see what to expect. Tickets are available here