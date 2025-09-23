Get ready for chills as Newsham Scream Park reopens with new scare mazes and experiences.

A terrifying Halloween experience is returning one of the UK’s “scariest” abandoned buildings.

Taking place at the former Newsham Park Hospital in Tuebrook, Newsham Scream Park once again will take brave attendees on a journey through the asylum’s abandoned corridors, with lots of scares along the way.

The Victorian Grade II listed building was once the site of an orphanage, hospital, asylum and nursing home and now it is considered one of the UK’s most haunted places.

Newsham Park Hospital looking extra spooky ready for Newsham Scream Park's opening. | Emma Dukes

Often visited by ghost hunters, many people claim to have seen spirits, heard whispers or felt the touch of something cold on their spine.

Running from Friday, October 3 until Friday, October 31, Asylum Entertainment Limited is back with four new scare mazes and experiences, designed by AtmosFEAR! Scare Entertainment.

Newsham Park Hospital, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

This year’s mazes are Victorian Psycho, Witch Hunt, Phantasma’s Hall of Freaks and Larst Resort, with organisers noting the experience will be “bigger, bolder, and more terrifying than ever”.

