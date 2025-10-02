Discover the enchanting cherry blossom display set to grace Liverpool streets as The Ivy Asia prepares its much-anticipated opening.

Giant cherry blossom trees will appear in the heart of Liverpool City Centre next week as residents discover exciting information.

In anticipation of Liverpool’s first The Ivy Asia venue, opening this Autumn, the luxurious Asian-inspired restaurant is hosting a unique pop up just outside of its Ivy Liverpool Brasserie on Castle Street.

Taking place from 12pm to 3pm on Tuesday (October 7), the pop up will mark the launch of reservations and reveal the venue’s official opening date.

Castle Street, Liverpool. | 瑞丽江的河水, CC BY-SA 4.0

Ivy Asia in Brighton.

Guests interacting with the activation will receive golden envelopes and be the first to discover The Ivy Asia Liverpool’s opening date, as well as having the opportunity to book their tables first.

Set in the former Bank of England building, steeped in history and character, The Ivy Asia Liverpool will bring offer delicious lunches and lavish dinners, as well as late night drinks and after work cocktails.

More details about the opening will be revealed in due course.