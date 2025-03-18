BBC This City Is Ours: How to watch new Sean Bean crime drama set in Liverpool - cast, trailer & release date
An epic new crime drama set and filmed in Liverpool is set to be released this week.
Created and written by Stephen Butchard (The Good Mothers, The Last Kingdom, Five Daughters), directed by Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Sixth Commandment), and produced by Left Bank Pictures, This City is Ours stars Sean Bean and is a story about family and love destroyed and corrupted by ambition, pride and greed.
What is the plot of This City is Ours?
This City is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime, but for the first time, he is in love with a woman named Diana (Hannah Onslow). The eight-part series will be 'an epic new crime drama', telling the story of Michael and Diana's love affair, set against the disintegration of his crime gang.
Sean Bean stars as gang boss Ronnie Phelan, while Liverpool actor James Nelson-Joyce plays Michael Kavanagh. The series explores the two friends’ cocaine trade and what happens when Ronnie’s son Jamie - played by Scouser Jack McMullen - decides he wants to inherit their kingdom.
Filmed in Liverpool and Spain, the series features iconic Liverpool landmarks such St John’s Beacon.
Speaking about the new show, Sean Bean said: “I’m convinced it will become a classic piece of drama. It is very well written and structured, everything you see in episode one resonates in the whole series through to episode eight. All the characters are so well defined it was a joy to work on and be a part of.
“I can promise fans of crime dramas that this series takes it to another level. That is what appealed to me when I first read the scripts. By page nine I knew I wanted to be Ronnie. He is someone eyeing up retirement, just as a rival gang organisation are preparing to attack.”
This City is Ours cast
- Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan
- James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh
- Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams
- Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan
- Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan
- Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy
- Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy
- Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford
- Mike Noble as Banksey
- Bobby Schofield as Bonehead
- Darci Shaw as Melissa Phelan
- Stephen Walters as Davy Crawford
How to watch BBC This City is Ours
All episodes of This City is Ours launch on BBC iPlayer from 6.00am on Sunday (March 23) with the series beginning its weekly 9.00pm BBC One transmission that night. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally.
