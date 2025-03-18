Discover the gripping new crime drama 'This City Is Ours', starring Sean Bean as gang boss Ronnie Phelan, set in Liverpool. Find out the release date and how to watch.

An epic new crime drama set and filmed in Liverpool is set to be released this week.

Created and written by Stephen Butchard (The Good Mothers, The Last Kingdom, Five Daughters), directed by Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Sixth Commandment), and produced by Left Bank Pictures, This City is Ours stars Sean Bean and is a story about family and love destroyed and corrupted by ambition, pride and greed.

What is the plot of This City is Ours?

This City is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime, but for the first time, he is in love with a woman named Diana (Hannah Onslow). The eight-part series will be 'an epic new crime drama', telling the story of Michael and Diana's love affair, set against the disintegration of his crime gang.

BBC This City is Ours. | BBC

Sean Bean stars as gang boss Ronnie Phelan, while Liverpool actor James Nelson-Joyce plays Michael Kavanagh. The series explores the two friends’ cocaine trade and what happens when Ronnie’s son Jamie - played by Scouser Jack McMullen - decides he wants to inherit their kingdom.

Filmed in Liverpool and Spain, the series features iconic Liverpool landmarks such St John’s Beacon.

Speaking about the new show, Sean Bean said: “I’m convinced it will become a classic piece of drama. It is very well written and structured, everything you see in episode one resonates in the whole series through to episode eight. All the characters are so well defined it was a joy to work on and be a part of.

Based in Liverpool and filmed on location and in Spain, This City is Ours is likely to be the latest and greatest nail biter on British television full of characters hungry for power. | BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

“I can promise fans of crime dramas that this series takes it to another level. That is what appealed to me when I first read the scripts. By page nine I knew I wanted to be Ronnie. He is someone eyeing up retirement, just as a rival gang organisation are preparing to attack.”

This City is Ours cast

Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan

James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh

Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams

Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan

Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan

Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy

Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford

Mike Noble as Banksey

Bobby Schofield as Bonehead

Darci Shaw as Melissa Phelan

Stephen Walters as Davy Crawford

James Nelson Joyce as Michael Kavanagh. | BBC

How to watch BBC This City is Ours

All episodes of This City is Ours launch on BBC iPlayer from 6.00am on Sunday (March 23) with the series beginning its weekly 9.00pm BBC One transmission that night. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally.